Stalled Knec building gets Sh500m again in budget

Mtihani House

Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters, Mtihani House in South C in Nairobi, which has been under construction since 1986.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

  • The Sh500 million is in addition to Sh395 million that was allocated to complete Knec headquarters.
  • Mooted 33 years ago, the building is yet to be completed to date.

A building that has taken 33 years to complete has been allocated Sh500 million in the 2021/2022 financial year for its completion as MPs warned that it will not be business as usual if it is not completed this time.

