Stakeholders bank on tech to spur production of high-quality tea 

For years, limited use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things has prevented farmers from producing high-quality tea sought in the lucrative yet highly demanding global markets.

That is bound to change following the launch of the Lipton Tea Innovation and Technology Academy (LTITA).

The institution, which was launched by President William Ruto on February 22, 2024, will provide farmers with the capacity to use modern technologies in tea production.

At The Lipton Tea Innovation and Technology Academy, farmers will also get to learn how to use advanced technologies such as the AI-enabled IoTEA technology.

Empowering tea farmers

The technology has capabilities of transforming the sector through enhanced traceability, improved quality, operational efficiency, reduced waste and carbon footprint, and minimized use of agrochemicals.

Presented as a dashboard on the tablets of estate managers, the tool predicts the best time to harvest a field.

It also helps field managers plan operations and achieve the ideal balance of quantity and quality in the face of challenging environmental conditions.

It is one of the many other revolutionary technologies that will be taught at the new training facility.

“The Academy will be both a specialised training centre for the entire tea value chain and a technological hub aimed at empowering smallholder tea farmers,” said Livingstone Sambai, the Corporate and Administration Manager, Lipton Teas and Infusions.

Lindah Oluoch, the CEO of Kenya Tea Growers Association. Photo credit: Pool

The institution, a brainchild of Lipton Teas and Infusions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, will train farmers on how to utilise best agronomic practices that are based on extensive scientific research.

At the institution, farmers will also be taken through advanced tea breeding programmes which will help produce high-yielding tea clones that are climate - resilient and resistant to pests and diseases.

"Ultimately, the goal of the academy is to support Kenya’s development as a centre of expertise in tea, equipping farmers with professional skills and knowledge to create value that is sought globally," said Sambai.

The institution, which is domiciled at the University of Kabianga, is one of several other educational projects that Lipton Teas and Infusions has been involved in, including 50 ECD centres, 20 primary schools, and 5 secondary schools.

Sustainable tea sourcing

“In addition, over several years, we have been providing infrastructure support to various school projects in Kericho County, Konoin and Limuru,” said Sambai.

Lipton Teas and Infusions is working closely with organisations such as the Kenya Tea Growers Associations (KTGA), to ensure that these projects benefit the communities living around the tea zones.

KTGA ensures that community members are actively involved in the projects through regular consultation with leaders, focus group meetings with the community representatives, meetings with the relevant ministries of the government and planned public meetings.