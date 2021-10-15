Breaking News: Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

SportPesa wants taxman to foot its Sh417m rugby bill

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KRU was set to receive Sh607 million from SportPesa over five years from 2016.
  • The firm terminated the deal and wound up operations after the introduction of a betting tax of about 35 per cent.

Embattled gaming firm SportPesa wants the government to pay Sh417 million to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) following the suspension of its business license.

