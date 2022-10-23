Split at betting regulator amid SportPesa brand licensing dispute 

The battle for the SportPesa trademark has taken another twist with two Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) directors disowning the award of an operating licence to Milestone Games Limited.

This follows a contempt of court application against the board for allowing Milestone to continue operating under an impugned licence despite the suspension of the same by the court.

The ex-parte application by Pevans East Africa shareholder Asenath Maina is against eight BCLB directors, Milestone CEO Ronald Karauri and Milestone director and operations manager Bernard Chauro.

The bone of contention is a bookmaker’s licence issued to Milestone on August 17 to operate as SportPesa till June 2023.

In sworn affidavits, Ms Sabrina Kanini and Ms Joy Masinde have distanced themselves from a consent filed by Mr Chauro on behalf of BCLB and Milestone on August 5, saying it had not been sanctioned by the board.

The two said they have attended all board meetings and could not recall anywhere where the issue of the Milestone licence was tabled as an agenda and approval given.

Additionally, two, in separate affidavits dated October 19 and filed by Macharia Burugu and Co Advocates, said they have been kept in the dark over the operations of the board and attempts to get information from the chairperson regarding the issuance of the licence have not been successful.

Ms Maina and another shareholder, Mr Paul Ndung’u, want the licence issued to Milestone declared illegal and cancelled.

On September 19, the High Court temporarily suspended the licence issued to Milestone to trade as Sportpesa pending the hearing and determination of a judicial review application before it.

“The licences were issued despite the fact that there were purported out-of-consent orders signed by the State Law Office and MGL which were yet to be adopted by the court ... BCLB has never held a board meeting since April 2022. It then raises questions how the board issued the said licence,” said Mr Ndung’u when reached for comment.

But Mr Chauro, in a sworn affidavit, maintains that BCLB carried out due diligence before issuing the licence to Milestone, which, he said, followed due process and lawfully obtained the licence.

He added that the September 19, 2022 orders were issued without first hearing the interested party thus violating their right to fair trial.

Further, he said, it is not the duty of BCLB to arbitrate over ownership of trademarks and there is an ongoing court proceeding over ownership and use of the SportPesa brand.

He claimed that the trademark belongs to SportPesa Global Holdings Limited, which assigned the same to Milestone for use in the course of its business and operations, as the lawfully registered owner of the trademark.