South Africa's Vodacom taps Safaricom's Steve Chege for top job

Safaricom chief corporate affairs officer Stephen Chege. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Vodacom Group has tapped Safaricom's chief corporate affairs officer Stephen Chege as its group chief external affairs officer.
  • The announcement was made by Safaricom chief executive officer Peter Ndegwa in a memo to Safaricom staff seen by the Business Daily.

