Forklift handling white sugar bags for stuffing into containers outside a warehouse. KRA has intercepted 198 cases of sugar smuggling into Kenya through borders and the port of Mombasa between 2018 and 2021, seizing 1,695,625kgs of sugar.

Smuggling sours Kenya’s sugar industry as KRA intercepts 198 rings in three years

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Limiting of duty-free sugar imports in a bid to protect the struggling local industry even as consumption grows has instead fuelled smuggling, the Nation has established.

