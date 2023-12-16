Smartphones overtake feature phones for the first time in Kenya

Smartphones have overtaken feature phones for the first time in the Kenyan market, entrenching a trend where more Kenyans continue to embrace the usage of modern gadgets, even as they increasingly abandon the older generation devices.

The number of smartphone devices in the country reached 32.6 million in September after Kenyans acquired 2.9 million more devices in just nine months, to see the number of the devices used to access the internet surpass that of the feature phones, the latest Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) statistics show.

On the other hand, the report shows, that Kenyans abandoned the use of close to 1.6 million feature phones in the first nine months of 2023, ending the lengthy dominance of the old-generation gadgets that ruled the country’s telecommunications industry for decades.

“During the period July to September 2023, the total number of mobile phones on accessing mobile networks stood at 64.67 million out of which 32.63 million and 32.04 million were smartphones and feature phones respectively,” the report states.

Basic functions

The statistics reflect the continued penetration of the internet across the country, and the adoption of modern communication gadgets as Kenyans become more techno-savvies.

Most feature phones can complete the basic functions of a mobile phone such as making calls, sending SMS, and playing music, and are cheaper than smartphones but lack the complex capabilities of smartphones.

Some customers however prefer to own both feature phones and smartphones to serve their personal and business needs.

The increasing shift to smartphones in Kenya indicates that consumers are increasingly going for gadgets to enjoy their wide array of capabilities, especially internet connectivity.

Between June and September, Kenyans acquired more than 1.8 more smartphones and abandoned close to 100,000 feature phones.

Digital gadgets

Since December 2021, the number of mobile devices being used in the country has increased by 5.09 million (7.9 percent) overall.

During less than two years, CA statistics show, Kenyans have acquired more than 6.1 million smartphones, which translates to an increase of 23 per cent in the digital gadgets in use in the country, from 26.5 million by December 2021.

The number of feature phones being used by Kenyans, however, dropped from 33.6 million in December last year to 32 million by the end of September, a 1.6 million fall. The number of feature phones was 33.07 million by December 2021.