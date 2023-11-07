Skincare brand CeraVe introduces acne range in Kenya

Multinational dermatologist-recommended skincare brand CeraVe has introduced its CeraVe Acne range in the Kenyan market.

CeraVe said the move is in a bid to make acne treatment affordable and accessible to millions of Kenyans who are grappling with the challenges of the condition.

CeraVe Acne has been developed in collaboration with leading dermatologists. The new product has the ability to tackle the acne cycle effectively while safeguarding the skin's natural protective barrier.

Skin condition

“This breakthrough product is enriched with vital ceramides that play a key role in replenishing and fortifying the skin's barrier. CeraVe synergistically combines these ceramides with potent Acne-fighting ingredients, delivering a comprehensive solution for all consumers looking to diminish and prevent recurring acne breakouts,” the company said.

Acne is a prevalent skin condition characterised by the emergence of unsightly blemishes, including pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads, commonly found on the face and various parts of the body.

It develops when pores, hair follicles, and oil glands become obstructed due to the accumulation of dead skin cells and excess oil.

Acne prevalence

The condition can be triggered by factors such as hormonal fluctuations, genetic predisposition, exposure to environmental elements, and the use of unsuitable skincare products.

Hormonal fluctuations, stress, cosmetics, lifestyle choices such as inadequate sleep and suboptimal hygiene practices, exposure to pollutants, and excessive perspiration, can also contribute to the onset and exacerbation of Acne.