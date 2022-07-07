Sidian Bank sponsors Kenya Teachers’ Sacco’s Association conference

Sidian Bank has stepped in to sponsor this year's Kenya Teachers’ Sacco’s Association (Ketsa) conference, which brings together the leadership of the teachers' associations across the country.

The annual conference, which started on Wednesday in Nairobi and ends on Saturday, is reaching out to more than 650,000 members.

This year's conference, whose theme is "Catapulting into the Future" has brought together 23 saccos, which were previously only open to membership from professionals in the teaching industry, but which now draws membership from business people, government employees and professional in the private sector.

Speaking during the conference's opening ceremony Sidian Bank CEO, Mr Chege Thumbi, said saccos today contribute a significant chunk of the GDP, with more than 32 per cent of the savings in the country generated through saccos.

"We are positioned to be enablers in ensuring that Kenyans can access affordable financial solutions across the country. This partnership to support Ketsa is another testimony that this is a very important sector to us," Mr Thumbi said.

He also said Sidian Bank is keen on strengthening collaborative efforts with saccos through provision of technology transformational financial solutions that maximize the potential of saccos in the country as well as attractive investment opportunities.

"As Sidian Bank, we see saccos as equal partners in the financial industry and we aim to complement their efforts by empowering them to offer services which they are otherwise not able to directly offer their members and therefore making them competitive in the market by being a one stop shop for financial solutions,” he said.