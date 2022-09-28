Sidian Bank boosts lending to health sector in Sh966million deal

Sidian Bank has entered into a Sh 966 million deal with US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to grow the healthcare sector in Kenya by expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The portfolio guarantee will catalyze loans to service providers in the health sector and its value chain.

“The bank has been keen on fostering strategic partnerships that support the bank’s vision of being the preferred bank for SMEs. As a bank, we envisage to see SMEs thrive through improved access to financial products and services,” Sidian CEO Chege Thumbi said.

Lending to SMEs

“Through provision of the portfolio guarantee guarantees by the bank, our customers who have a shortfall on security required for credit facilities are able to access the much needed credit. I encourage all healthcare practitioners and service providers in the value chain to leverage from this opportunity, therefore scaling up their businesses.”

Expanding access to commercial bank financing is critical to the growth of the healthcare sector in Kenya. In particular, the guarantee will support loans to private healthcare practitioners, including clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and diagnostic laboratories, medical training service providers, medical equipment manufacturers, suppliers and distributors and private health insurers amongst others.

A special focus will be on lending to SMEs providing maternal and child healthcare goods and services.

Quality healthcare

"USAID helped facilitate this opportunity to address challenges that currently constrain private sector healthcare growth, especially for under-served private providers. Working with the private sector is important to achieving sustainable health interventions and this partnership will provide additional financial resources to small- and medium-size private healthcare enterprises," USAID Health Population and Nutrition Office Director John Kuehnle said.

With this new initiative, Sidian Bank, DFC, and USAID are signalling their commitment to increasing financial resources for this sector towards the goal of universal quality healthcare for all Kenyans. Sidian Bank supports SMEs in different sectors of the economy through provision of tailor-made financial solutions.