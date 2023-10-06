Sidian Bank, African Guarantee Fund renew partnership to support SMEs

Kenyan Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will benefit from lending from Sidian Bank, following the lender's renewal of the partnership with the African Guarantee Fund, expanding the loan portfolio guarantee to Sh1.5 billion.

The two companies said the renewed partnership will bolster the growth of SMEs in Kenya, after receiving an enhancement from the African Guarantee Fund to bring its total loan portfolio guarantee to Sh1.5 billion.

This enhancement of the portfolio guarantee limit is set to empower the bank to provide enhanced support to the Kenyan SME sector over a period of seven years, commencing in 2023.

The most prevalent challenges faced by SMEs is the lack of sufficient collateral to secure loans.

Reduce SME financing gap

African Guarantee Fund’s risk-sharing guarantee facility will enable Sidian Bank to scale up its lending activities to SMEs, ensuring that these businesses have access to the credit facilities they need to thrive.

"Sidian Bank has always been committed to supporting SMEs across the country, and this collaboration with the African Guarantee Fund marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide accessible financial solutions,” said Chege Thumbi, the CEO of Sidian Bank.

On his part, African Guarantee Fund Group Chief Executive Officer, Jules Ngankam said the fund will have a greater impact in reducing the SME financing gap.

“The additional facility gives Sidian Bank an extra security measure to expand its lending activities to SMEs, especially green businesses and gender-smart projects, and therefore fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Kenya” Ngankam said.

Facilitate SME growth

The African Guarantee Fund is a pan-African guarantee provider whose mission is to empower SMEs to fully play their role as engines of growth in the continent.

By providing guarantees that are acceptable to financial institutions, the African Guarantee Fund facilitates SME growth, innovation and job creation thereby contributing to economic growth.

Through the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa, an initiative of the African Development Bank and implemented by AGF, Sidian Bank will receive additional support to boost their lending to women-led/owned SMEs.