Should I invest my hard-earned money into Bitcoins?

To consider bitcoin as a potential investment, you must first understand what it is, where it comes from and where it is going.

By  PATRICK WAMEYO

I am interested in knowing more about Bitcoin. I know the Central Bank of Kenya does not support it and everyone talks about how risky it is to invest in it, but isn’t every investment a risk? The last time I checked, one Bitcoin was worth about Sh6.8 million. Would you invest in it? If not, why? Also, as you answer that question, also comment on whether it is a good time to sell my shares now that the country is going into an election. Job.

