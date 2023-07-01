Shorecap acquires major stake at Credit Bank

Private equity fund, Shorecap III, has acquired 20 per cent stake at Credit Bank, following the approval by the Central Bank of Kenya on June 15.

Following the deal, the private equity fund now owns 7,289,928 shares at the bank, effectively becoming part of its shareholders.

Credit Bank said the new capital injection will enhance its market expansion to grow its balance sheet above the current Sh25 billion.

“Shorecap will give us a strong edge to play a bigger role in driving the financial inclusion agenda and the economic empowerment agenda. We are looking at it in terms of strengthening the bank’s capital, improving the bank’s competitiveness and bolster its ability to serve customers better,” said Credit Bank CEO, Betty Korir.

Strategic partnership

Credit Bank patron and majority shareholder, Ms Grace Nyachae, also said the lender would leverage the partnership to project confidence in the market.

“We hope this strategic partnership will deliver the future of Credit Bank to even greater heights and deliver stronger results that will transform our shared future,” she said.

Mr Suleiman Kigundu, the Chief Investment Officer at Shorecap III, said the partnership would be key to ensuring more financial inclusion in the country, by ensuring that more unbanked and marginalized persons get financial services.

Competitive industry

“Over the years we have come to appreciate that financial inclusion cannot just be about reach. People have to be empowered and included in the financial system in a meaningful way to succeed and very few institutions are really committed to this,” Mr Kigundu said.

The lender recognises that operating in a competitive banking industry in the country, such deals and other innovative ways will be key to stay relevant.