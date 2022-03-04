Shofco Sacco eases credit access to inner city dwellers

To many residents of informal settlements, securing affordable loans is like a dream. They rely on table banking.

However, a slum-based savings and credit co-operative society (Sacco) in Kibera, Nairobi, continues to improve the lives of slum dwellers through access to cheap loans and savings.

Shofco Sacco, which works with small and mid-size enterprises in the informal settlements, has so far disbursed Sh300 million in the form of loans since its inception to help its members start and improve their businesses.

According to the sacco, 20 percent of loans were used to pay school fees, 30 per cent went to general consumption while 50 per cent went to development.

“Members’ savings currently stand at Sh100 million. Members have also benefited from the Sacco in terms of access to loans. Our total loan book currently stands at Sh300 million,” said Shofco sacco senior manager Mr Ibrahim Maina.

Buy cars

The sacco has also disbursed loans that have enabled members to buy cars for businesses.

“My dream was to have a car to transport goods for my business. Today, my dream has come true. I have a car, thanks to a loan I got from SHOFCO Sacco,” said Mr Julius Singutia, a member of the sacco.

The sacco has grown from a paltry 19 members at inception and today it has 9,000 members in informal settlements in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

The Sacco is also looking to spread its wings to other parts of the country to attract more members.

“We started with nil share capital but we have grown our share capital to Sh15million.We have an asset base of Sha200 million and we are expanding to more places in Nyanza, Western Kenya and the Coastal region,” added Mr Maina.

At least 86 per cent of the sacco’s members are women who are major economic drivers in the slums.

“Women are transformative leaders and Shofco Sacco is giving them top priority during loan disbursement,” said Shofco Chief Executive Officer and founder Kennedy Odede.

Access credit

The sacco, which was founded in 2015, allows residents of informal settlements to access credit without collaterals as long as they have savings as little as Sh500.

The sacco has embraced technology to attract more customers and revenue.

It launched a new mobile platform where members can apply for loans or make payments.

Through the mobile app, members can borrow up to Sh100,000 payable in two to three months.