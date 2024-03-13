Shilling rallies to 8-month high, cuts debt by Sh800bn 

The Kenya shilling has rebounded to an eight-month high, extending gains that began mid last month in a trend that has lifted the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to the best bourse in Africa on dollar returns.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Monday quoted the shilling at Sh139.49, its highest level since June 16 last year, translating into a 12.2 percent gain so far this year.

The shilling gains mark a major relief for importers and consumers who are set to see less imported inflation as the cost of ordering goods and services from abroad falls.

For the government, the gains have significantly cut the stock of public debt in local currency terms, with the exchequer giving guidance on some relief to foreign interest costs for the fiscal year ending in June.

Kenya’s stock of external debt of $38.51 billion as at the end of January, which translated to Sh6.1 trillion in local currency terms, is now valued at Sh5.3 trillion, holding the accumulation of additional foreign debt constant. This represents savings of about Sh818.2 billion from the shilling’s rally in the past month.

The change in the fortunes of the currency has pushed the NSE to race ahead of peer African markets in dollar returns on the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Index.

Since the beginning of this year, the MSCI Kenya Index has gained 20 percent to 665.08 points, marking a sharp turnaround for a bourse that was ranked as the worst performer among the nine African markets tracked by MSCI’s emerging and frontier indices in 2023, when it shed 48 percent of its value.

Among the other African frontier markets, only Morocco has an index gain at 4.0 percent. Mauritius, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe have shed between 0.5 percent and 4.3 percent in value.

South Africa and Egypt, which are classified as emerging markets, have shed 6.7 percent and 17.3 percent respectively in their MSCI indices, largely due to local currency depreciation against the dollar.

The shilling’s depreciation last year by 21 percent was the biggest factor behind Kenya’s index erosion in 2023. Foreign investors normally exchange their dollars for shillings when entering the local market, and buy back dollars for repatriation upon selling their shares.

An appreciating shilling therefore gives them an exchange gain; given that they get more dollars for every shilling when exiting compared to when they came in.

This “dollar return” is therefore a key consideration for foreign investors when coming into a market, as is the availability of foreign currency and the liquidity of a stock, which helps in supporting large ticket trades. The MSCI indices track all these factors and are keenly watched as a source of investment information for foreign investors globally.

The positive dollar returns should therefore encourage a return to foreign inflows into the NSE, which in the first two months of this year saw net exits worth Sh1.1 billion. That was, however, a drop from the net sales of Sh3.4 billion last year.

Since August 2022, the MSCI has frozen reviews of the Kenyan index on concerns about dollar liquidity in the economy, citing feedback from market participants who encountered difficulties repatriating capital and dividends from the market.

The periodic reviews, which are carried out on a quarterly basis every February, May, August and November, allow for the introduction or removal of constituent companies and their weighting within the index.

This review gives foreign investors an up-to-date picture on the NSE, allowing them to make informed investment decisions. A freeze of the review therefore discourages foreign inflows given that it effectively acts as a caution against the affected market.

In the February 2024 review, the MSCI retained the freeze on Kenya, while also dropping Nigeria from the list of frontier markets and classifying it as a standalone market, a redesignation which is done in the case of severe deterioration in market accessibility or size and liquidity.

In shilling terms, the NSE 20 Share Index gained 4.1 percent to 1,562 points in the year-to-date, while the NSE All Share Index is up 5.0 percent to 96.7 points. Investor wealth as measured through market capitalisation has gone up by Sh71.7 billion in the period to stand at Sh1.51 trillion. In its 2024 Budget Policy Statement, the Treasury has revised its estimates on foreign interest payments for the fiscal year ending in June to Sh246.5 billion from Sh272.5 billion previously.

Local traders have taken the opportunity presented by the stronger local currency to stockpile on imports, there being no assurances on the sustainability of the recent rally.

“When the shilling is strong, we are able to make orders for goods from abroad. Our fear, however, is on the sustainability of the same, whether this is an artificial change,” MSME Alliance of Kenya CEO Sammy Karanja told the Nation on Tuesday.

Analysts have tied the continued gains to steady foreign inflows particularly into fixed income securities with the flows having begun with high offshore interest in February’s infrastructure bond.

“We see this as an ongoing endorsement stemming from the February infrastructure bond. For the better part of the month, there has been significant activity in the secondary market where we suspect a considerable portion of the inflows has originated from foreign participation. In addition, we believe that local dollar holders continue to divest to mitigate potential losses in anticipation of further strengthening,” noted Standard Investment Bank Senior Research Associate Stellar Swakei.

The sustainability of the shilling’s rally remains doubtful based on fundamentals, including the twin deficits -- the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit.