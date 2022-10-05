Shareholder Paul Ndung’u threatens to stop SportPesa from operating

The battle for SportPesa has taken another twist with one of the shareholders now threatening to go to court to stop the giant gaming firm from operating.

The new development marks the latest escalation in a falling-out among shareholders at the company.

Businessman Paul Ndung’u, a shareholder at Pevans East Africa – which formerly operated the SportPesa brand locally – has said he is moving to court to file a contempt suit against Milestone Games Ltd for continuing to operate despite an existing court order staying operations.

On September 19, the High Court ordered the temporary suspension of operation and use of the licence issued to Milestone Games to trade as SportPesa, pending the hearing and determination of an application before the court.

The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) was also prohibited from issuing any licence to Milestone allowing it to operate and trade as Sportpesa, with the mention of the case set for October 24.

This is after Asenath Wachera Maina and Mr Ndung’u, shareholders of Pevans East Africa owning a combined 38 per cent stake in Pevans, challenged the move by BCLB to issue the licence to Milestone on September 6.

“Our lawyers have gone to court to file contempt of court orders. The court temporarily suspended operation of Milestone using the trade name SportPesa in September. However, they have continued to operate in contempt of the court,” Mr Ndung’u told a press briefing at his Gigiri office on Monday.

Milestone entered the betting business on October 30, 2020, using the SportPesa trade name and it was issued a directive by BCLB on the same day to stop using the brand, with the regulator at the time saying the trademark belonged to Pevans.

In August, 2022, however, BCLB awarded Milestone Games a licence to operate under SportPesa in the current financial year ending June 2023.

However, it later emerged that two shareholders of Pevans — Mr Ndung’u and Ms Maina — had been left out of the ownership of Milestone.

SportPesa Global Holdings Ltd (SPGHL), which owns SportPesa’s businesses outside Kenya, on January 7, 2021 announced the termination of Mr Ndung’u as one of its directors.

Mr Ndung’u is now listed as owning 2.83 per cent of SPGHL, according to the latest available disclosures made on January 20, 2020. This is down from the 17 per cent stake he held previously.

The 58-year-old alleged that the SportPesa brand as well as short codes, USSD, paybills (with Sh2.3 billion as at June 30, 2019) and other assets have been illegally transferred to Milestone and the two have also been dispossessed of their shareholding from 38 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

“We are seeking to know how Safaricom transferred the paybills to Milestone yet according to the law, shareholders have to approve through a general meeting transfer of assets of more than Sh10 million. This did not happen,” said Mr Ndung’u.

Pevans East Africa pioneered sports betting in the country in November 2013 with the SportPesa brand and operated until July 2019 when its licence was cancelled for what BCLB said was non-payment of taxes amounting to Sh95 billion.

SportPesa is the most popular gaming brand in Kenya, enjoying a customer base of an estimated 12 million gamblers.

“In four years, we invested over Sh4 billion in building the brand. I am requesting that justice be served to the local shareholders,” said Mr Ndung’u.

He said SportPesa operated well between 2014 and 2018 until tax problems with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) set in. However, since 2017 they have been locked out of the firm’s management and strategic decisions by the foreign investors.