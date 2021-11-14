Prime

Shah brothers Sanjay, Monaj sue CBK, want control of collapsed Charterhouse Bank

 Customers outside Charterhouse Bank in Nairobi after its closure in 2006.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

When the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced on May 7 that it was liquidating Charterhouse Bank, a nexus for many of the country’s biggest financial sins and sinners, many thought that the regulator had written the final chapter in the lender’s controversy-ridden book.

