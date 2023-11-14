Sh94m Quickmart heist: Court remands five suspects for 10 days

The court has remanded five suspects arrested over the Sh94 million Quickmart supermarket cash-in-transit robbery for 10 days to allow detectives to complete investigations.

The five suspects were brought before Milimani Court on November 14, 2023, where police sought to have them remanded for 21 days.

The suspects --Ismael Patrick Gitonga, Michael Matolo Njeru, Samuel Onyango Haya, Martin Nderi Ng'ang'a and James Mbatia Kariuki-- were arraigned before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul.

State prosecutor Abel Omariba requested that the suspects be remanded for 21 days, saying investigations would cover a wide geographical area.

Mr Omariba said police had only managed to recover Sh9.1 million and the rest was believed to be with the five suspects and others still at large.

"I pray these suspects who were arrested on November 10, 2023, be detained for 21 days to enable police to complete investigations into the matter," Mr Omariba urged the court.

But defence lawyers objected to the 21-day remand, saying the suspects had been tortured.

The lawyers said Mr Mbatia had been tortured and could not even walk.