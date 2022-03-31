Sh28 billion World Bank project to aid farming

At least 500,000 small-scale farmers in 26 counties will benefit from increased market participation and value-addition, after the World Bank approved Sh28.75 billion credit.

The loan, to be issued through the International Development Association (IDA) targets a new National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP) will focus on farmers engaged in dairy, poultry, fruits (banana, mango, and avocado), vegetables (tomato and potato), coffee, cotton, cashew nut, apiculture, and pyrethrum value chains.

“The project will unlock new opportunities for maximising finance and private sector investments in the nine value chains through a range of value chain investments and other enabling initiatives such as improved subsidy targeting through e-vouchers and operationalizing warehouse receipt financing,” said Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya.

The 26 counties to benefit include Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Tana River, Kakamega, Busia, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyandarua, Trans-Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Meru, Murang’a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nyeri.