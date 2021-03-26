Parliamentary Accounts Committee
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Sh10bn was paid for no work done, says new PAC report

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those cited in the report include the State Department for Planning and Statistics, which spent Sh4.29 billion on Arror dam project, where no work was done.
  • It also found that the State Department of Public Works spent Sh2.45 billion on the stalled construction of Lamu Police Station and Management Housing.

A new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has indicted the national government and a number of its agencies for several financial crimes.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. MPs seek better use of budget in new law

  2. Only high end phones will have access to Safaricom’s 5G network

  3. StanChart shrugs off fall in profit, pays dividends

  4. PRIME PAC report reveals how Sh10bn was paid for no work done

  5. PRIME Shimoni fish port row pits KPA and private investor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.