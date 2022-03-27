Sh1 billion budget cut for Kazi Mtaani programme

MPs have slashed the budget for the Kazi Mtaani programme by Sh1 billion in the mini-budget, dealing a blow to thousands of unemployed youth.

The Treasury had allocated an additional Sh3.45 billion for the programme undertaken by the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, which was a 56.6 per cent increase from the original estimates budgeted for the programme.

Kazi Mtaani was launched in April 2020 to cushion the most vulnerable but able-bodied citizens living in informal settlements from the effects of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Slashed funding

But the National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee has significantly slashed funding for the programme in its report tabled to the House on the mini-budget.

MPs raised the national government budget by Sh12.5 billion of estimates the National Treasury tabled in Parliament in January.