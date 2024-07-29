Sh1.9bn Japanese grant to see 9,121 get electricity

Some 9,121 households in four counties are set to be connected to electricity through a Sh1.85 billion grant by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

The grant has kicked off the fifth phase of the Last Mile Connectivity Project that is being implemented by Kenya Power.

This phase will benefit the households in Nakuru, Kilifi, Kwale and Nyandarua, where the Japanese agency is also implementing other energy projects.

“We expect to connect all the targeted households across the four counties by January 2025,” said Kenya Power General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales Rosemary Oduor.

The Jica grant comes two months after the utility signed 26 contracts for the implementation of the fourth phase of the project at State House in Nairobi.

This phase, which will cost Sh27 billion, is funded by the French Development Agency, European Union and the European Investment Bank.

It will see a total of 280,000 new customers connected to the national grid by November 2025.

Accelerate electricity access

The Last Mile project was launched by the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, but its implementation began in 2015. The project was aimed at maximising 35,000 existing power transformers to accelerate electricity access to millions of Kenyans.

The project also involves the installation of new transformers outside the 600-metre radius of existing ones to serve more customers.

The first three phases of the project were funded by the Kenyan government, African Development Bank and the World Bank, and saw 746,867 households connected to the grid, according to Kenya Power.

The Last Mile is one of the numerous schemes put in place by the government since independence to boost electricity connection, especially to rural households. Another is the Rural Electrification Scheme, which was established by the government in 1973.

Economically unviable

These projects are often economically unviable as electricity sales to these customers are often way below the capital and maintenance costs. This means that they often have to be funded by taxpayers, loans and grants.

But they have helped to accelerate electricity connectivity in the country to about 76 per cent, with Kenya Power now boasting more than 9.8 million customers.