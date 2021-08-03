Sh1.4bn Zimbabwean sugar to be destroyed in Mombasa

Health officers destroy 153 bags of contraband sugar in Nakuru in 2018.  
Kenyan authorities will destroy 20,000 tonnes of condemned Zimbabwean brown sugar

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Leonard Onyango

Nation Media Group

Kenyan authorities are set to destroy 20,000 tonnes of condemned Zimbabwean brown sugar that has been lying at the Kilindini customs warehouse in Mombasa for three years.

