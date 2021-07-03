Wambugu Agriculture Training Centre
Work plan for capsicum management

By  Ann Macharia

Agricultural Technical Consultant

What you need to know:

  • One must engage the farm operators while developing the work plan to enable them know what they are supposed to do.
  • Watering is a key activity in the greenhouse. In this case, it should be done between 8am and 4pm daily.

It is two weeks since farmer Grace transplanted her capsicum seedlings into the greenhouse. 

