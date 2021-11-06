Pigs

Why some pigs fight and kill each other

Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

What you need to know:

  • Pigs retain teeth that are sharp enough to injure each other fatally.
  • They will bite straight with the incisors or even bite on the side.

Pigs normally appear to be very docile animals. Clean, well-nourished pigs also look graceful and intelligent. For sure pigs are very intelligent animals. They are able to craft, understand and follow a routine.

