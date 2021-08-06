Why not plough back your crop waste for fertile soil?

Farmer

A farmer removes maize stalks from her farm in Nyeri in 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sillus Oduor

What you need to know:

  • In business, there is a concept known as “ploughing back”. 
  • Farmers should apply this concept in soil fertility maintenance.

After every harvest, many farmers are usually in dilemma of what to do with the crop waste or residue. How one manages this waste determines the fertility of the soil in the next and subsequent seasons.

