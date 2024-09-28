Why dragon fruit is Kenya’s next gold

Dragon fruit is gaining popularity in Kenya. Dr Monicah Waiganjo, a horticulture specialist, has been promoting it after research on the super fruit. Dr Waiganjo, who has also worked for the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation, spoke to Caroline Wambui on dragon fruit farming.



Dragon fruit farming is growing. What compels farmers to grow this fruit?

Dragon fruit is a cactus. As other cactuses, dragon fruits are hardy, drought-tolerant and resistant to pests. Before the introduction of the fruit in Kenya about six years ago, it was imported from South Africa, Israel and Vietnam. The fruit is nutritious and medicinal. Due to the health benefits, it is expensive and only found at high-end supermarkets. Because it can do well in almost any part of Kenya, farmers are eager to tap this market.



Which is the best dragon fruit propagation method?

It can be propagated through seeds, tissue culture and cuttings. Those propagating through seeds take six to seven years to mature. The other disadvantage of using seeds is disintegration of the varieties. You may end up with a different type from the acquired seed. It may, however, be useful when importing a specific variety from a known breeding source. Tissue culture propagation has been tested in China. It offers a rapid multiplication of seedlings. However, it has not been carried out in Kenya probably due to the cost and protocol developments.

Unrooted-cuttings may be used to avoid nursery procedures, diseases and transporting soil from the nursery to the farm. This is the most preferred method by large-scale farmers and when transporting to a distant locality.

Rooted cuttings or seedlings are the most commonly used. Propagation is at a certified and licensed nursery that requires technical skills in curing, rooting the cuttings, watering and fertigation. Though rooted cuttings are more expensive than unrooted ones, this method ensures quick maturity of the plant.

Farmers should obtain rooted seedlings from certified nurseries to ensure traceability. They should not use suckers.



Which variety is the most suitable to our climatic conditions?

Major varieties are the red skinned and white fleshed, red skinned and red-fleshed and yellow skinned and white fleshed. There are crosses too. The yellow-skinned has the highest brix value and is gaining popularity. The red fleshed variety has dominated local and export markets and it is comparatively the most high-yielding.



What are the climatic and soil requirements for dragon fruit production?

Dragon fruits will grow in any soil type, provided they are not waterlogged or the place is not extremely cold. The plant can survive temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius and a low of 0 degrees. It, however, prefers a dry, tropical climate with temperatures of 21 to 30 degrees Celsius and annual rainfall of 500-1500mm. In Kenya, it performs well in arid and semi-arid lands.



How many dragon fruit plants can one have on an acre?

Dragon fruit is a climber. It requires a pole that can support three or four seedlings in a stool. The perennial crop can last up to 60 years after maturity. Concrete posts are recommended as they are strong and durable. Spacing is 2.5 metres from one stool (post) to the next and three metres from row to row. That means one requires 500 posts per acre. With four seedlings per stool, that makes 2,000 dragon fruits plants per acre. In highly mechanised farming, a spacing of 3x3m is recommended for easy movement of tractors and other machines.



What is the maturity period and how does one tell if the fruits are ready?

Dragon fruit matures fast in hot climates. Maturation from flowering is 35 to 42 days. The maturity of fruit is identified by changes in skin colour from bright green to red, pink at maturity, or yellow in the yellow-skinned type.

The fruit is non-climacteric, meaning it does not ripen further once removed from the plant. The fruit should be harvested three to five days after the start of skin colour change.



How long can the fruit remain fit for consumption?

Dragon fruits can last for up to three months if stored at seven to 10 degrees Celsius and 90 to 98 per cent relative humidity. It will remain fresh for two to three weeks at room temperature.



What should a farmer do to obtain high dragon harvests?

Dragon fruits grow best in well-draining soils high in organic matter. Basic nutrients and fertiliser are periodically applied as per the soil and water requirement tests of every plantation.

Mulching helps suppress weeds while retaining soil moisture.



Can dragon fruit be grown in containers?

Dragon fruits do well in pots, especially in areas of cool climate. Potted plants are fairly easy to manage as they can be moved to different places. You can also easily control the environment. A 20-litre volume container is ideal for a mature dragon fruit.



What challenges do dragon fruit farmers encounter?

Challenges include diseases (stem rot) invertebrate pests (insects and snails) and vertebrate pests (birds and monkeys). Others are failure by farmers to prune their crops and bud and fruit abortion. Diseases can be prevented by avoiding over-watering and water logging. Where infection has been detected, a contact fungicide may be used.

Insects and snails can be sprayed with a hot pepper solution.

Attack by birds and monkeys can be prevented by covering the fruits with paper bags.

The plants should be pruned regularly to control size and allow aeration. It also creates a manageable and productive umbrella-shaped canopy. Regular pruning will induce new shoots for the next crop. Pruning also helps prevent fungal diseases.