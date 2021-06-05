Where Kenya lost plot for livestock export market

Herders in Samburu with their animals in January 2017. Most cattle sold for meat in the country are kept in arid and semi-arid areas.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

Kenya continues to participate minimally in the lucrative export trade in livestock and livestock products while Ethiopia is blazing the trail in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) region.

