What to do when vicious fights break out in pig pen

Pig Pen

Pigs in their pen. Crowding and insufficient tryptophan, an essential amino acid, can lead to fights in such a pen. A pig fight can be nasty, leading to deep body lacerations and drawing a lot of blood. Some even end in fatalities. 

Photo credit: File | Nation
Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

Pigs generally are gentle and social animals.

