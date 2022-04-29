This is what should be done to lift irrigation agriculture

As rains become increasingly irregular, the use of irrigation is a necessity rather than the exception. Wamae Mwangi, a co-director and founder of Grekkon Limited, a Nairobi-based irrigation equipment supplier, speaks on what farmers need to know on irrigation and what can be done to lift the use of the farming system.

Rate the use of irrigation in Kenya, are farmers embracing the farming system?

The land under irrigation is approximately 223,000ha or 551,000 acres as at 2021. This is 3.8 per cent of the total arable land in the country, which is about 5.8 million hectares, according to the World Bank. Only 17 per cent (0.986 million hectares) of agricultural land in Kenya can be sustained by rain annually. To produce optimally in the other remaining 83 per cent (4.81 million hectares), irrigation must be carried out.

As the rains become scarce, there is no doubt that farmers must take up irrigation agriculture to boost food production. What should be done to raise uptake by companies like yours, government and farmers themselves?

For commercial companies, we must invest much more in training smallholder farmers on irrigation techniques for them to be aware of them, not just looking to do trade. Education demystifies technology which improves uptake.

On the other hand, for government, there have been many initiatives to boost irrigation and food security, including in the Big Four Agenda. For instance, the government seeks to achieve a target of 1.2 million irrigated acres by end of this year. If this can be achieved, it'll be a giant leap in boosting irrigation technology uptake.

But the government needs to restructure Agricultural Finance Corporation to offer affordable and easy to access credit to input companies. These loans are only available to large farmers, and never to agriculture service providers

For farmers, on the other hand, many new generation small producers understand to that no reasonable commercial agriculture will take place in the absence of irrigation with the current climate change phenomena.

This explains the exponential uptake of irrigation systems in the past 10 or so years. With better market prices for their produce through value, farmers have a chance to recoup their investment in irrigation systems.

As you celebrate five years of serving farmers, what are some of the lessons learnt and challenges?

One of the biggest challenges is poor quality of products. When we started, we partnered with a local manufacturer who was selling sub-standard goods that failed farmers after sometime. This can’t build confidence for growth.

Second, there is low level irrigation skills in the market, which makes getting quality workers a little harder.

Third, irrigation has a high initial cost, which slows down uptake but this is complemented by a high return on investment when well-utilised.

When it comes to lessons learnt, we realised that for us to succeed in the industry and maintain quality, one must build their own international suppliers’ network and only work with local manufacturers who offer quality goods.

For workers, before we employ a technician or agronomist, we take them through internship so that we properly train them. We train our growers to start small, then expand the system over time to mitigate against initial high capital expenditure.

Many farmers find the initial cost of installing irrigation system prohibitive. The situation has been worsened by the few financial institutions willing to finance them, can this change?

Yes, it can. First, farmers don’t need to start big, they can irrigate their land in piecemeal. Start with a small section one season, expand it in the next and so on.

Second, output off-takers should incorporate irrigation systems as an input to finance their farmers, the same way they do with seed, fertiliser, and agro-chemicals

A majority of farmers grow crops on small parcels as land sizes shrink. Can irrigation successfully work with such practice that is entrenched in the country?

Actually, this is one of the major reasons to take up irrigation. There are ‘kadogo’ drip kits for urban kitchen gardens in the market, and farmers are being trained on how to build the popular multi-storey gardens which are also irrigated. The idea is to maximise productivity over a limited unit area.

What should farmers look out for when shopping for an irrigation system?

To begin with, check on product quality. Cheap is expensive in the lon- term.

Second, look at the reputation of the supplier and what after-sale service they offer in case the system encounters challenges.