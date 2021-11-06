Mushroom farmers

Paul Ruto and his wife Nancy at their mushroom farm in Tumbelyon village, Kaplong location, Bomet County.
 

| Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

We pick our money from mushrooms

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With a capital of Sh50,000, Paul Ruto built shelves to hold 140 bags, bought mushroom seeds and propagated them in August, 2017.
  • He runs the farm with his wife, Nancy, a primary school teacher, and has employed five workers, including two salesmen.

Paul Ruto was a distraught man some five years ago when his passion fruit and dairy enterprises collapsed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.