Understand the development stages of unborn piglets

Last week’s article on porcine parvovirus (PPV) infection raised questions from many pig farmers.

They sought to know how to tell when piglets die in the uterus and understand why foetuses die and still remain in the uterus up to term.

After breeding, the reproductive occurrences inside the sow are largely a mystery to most farmers. Farrowing in about 115 days after insemination appears an automatic sequel.

But things are more complex than that. It is important for pig a producer to have a general idea of the hallmarks of foetal development to know what to look for during gestation in order to tell if a pregnancy is proceeding well.

It would also assist farmers in understanding what to look for when reproductive problems arise in their pigs.

Foetal development occurs from attachment of fertilised embryos to the uterus to the time right before farrowing.

This is the pregnancy or gestation period. Pig gestation is about 115 days, or three months, three weeks and three days.

During this time, the piglets go through five major stages of development. These are classified as Day 0-15, Day 13-30, Day 30-77, Day 77-90 and Day 90-115.

There are many developmental changes that occur in every stage but I will restrict myself to the major ones from which farmers may be make observations in case of reproductive problems.

Day 0-15

Observation of the first signs of heat marks Day Zero of the oestrous cycle. The sow releases an egg from the ovary 24 to 48 hours after the start of heat. The eggs enter the fallopian tubes of the uterus and get fertilised to form embryos, if the sow has been inseminated with quality semen.

Fertilised embryos undergo division, elongate and migrate to find suitable space in the uterus. During this time, sow fighting and trauma have little or no impact on embryo survival because the embryos have not yet attached to the wall of the uterus.

This is the appropriate time to group served sows.

Any loss in embryos at this time is mainly due to quality of the egg before ovulation, quality of the sperm and disruptions in release of hormones before fertilisation. The embryos attach to the uterus wall around Day 12-15.

In pigs, four or more viable embryos must attach to the uterine wall in order for the pregnancy to be viable and proceed beyond this point.

During attachment, embryos begin to align along the uterine wall. This alignment determines the sizes of the piglets at birth.

Those attached to areas with poor blood supply become the smallest as they lack enough nutrients.

If enough viable embryos attach, the body recognises the pregnancy by Day 11-12.

Embryos that fail to attach die off and are absorbed by the body. If less than four embryos attach, the body fails to recognise the pregnancy, terminates it and the sow comes back on heat 21 days from the date of the last heat.

Once a pregnancy is recognised, the embryos begin rapid development in their individual placenta.

Unlike in other animals, the pig placenta does not invade the uterine tissue. It just sits against the uterine wall and forms a grooved attachment akin to the velcro tape.

This placenta type isolates every foetus from the rest of the litter and prevents the death of one foetus from affecting the survival of the others.

However, the dead foetus must be retained in the uterus until the end of pregnancy.

This is because the process of expelling a dead foetus is equivalent to farrowing and the hormones that cause farrowing would affect all the foetuses, hence terminating the pregnancy.

Day 13-30

This period marks the beginning of the first phase of placental expansion. The organ expands quickly up to Day 27-40. Sows can be checked for pregnancy with ultrasound about Day 30.

Properly growing embryos are seen as fluid-filled cavities.

Grouping of pregnant sows that were not kept together after insemination should be avoided at this stage because fighting may damage and terminate the pregnancy.

Day 30-77

Noticeable organ development begins in the embryos. Bones begin to harden with calcium at Day 35-45.For various reasons, some individual foetal pigs may stop developing and die.

Foetal pigs that die during this period dry out and become mummies. They cannot be absorbed by the body as they are too big and have already formed bones.

A litter that has many mummified foetuses at farrowing can be a sign of trauma to the sow or the developing offspring during the earlier stages of gestation.

It may be caused by rough handling, poor nutrition, environmental stressors or disease.

Day 77-90

The final placental expansion starts at Day 77, marking the beginning of late gestation internally.

Late gestation is observed on the outside of the sow by visible expansion of mammary glands. Colostrum and milk production begins, in addition to continued foetal growth.

At this time, feed should be increased for sows that were served with low body weight or poor body condition to provide sufficient nutrients for the growing foetuses, storage of nutrients by the sow and milk formation in preparation for farrowing and piglet nursing.

Day 90-115

These are the final days before farrowing. Piglets are fully developed by Day 90 of gestation but are not viable outside of the uterus.

Days 110-115 of foetal development are focused on storing energy for the piglets to help them survive farrowing and the time before suckling.

In this stage of gestation, the sow’s milk secretion indicates farrowing is close.

Death of piglets is fairly uncommon at late gestation. Late term pregnancy loss or abortion can be a result of a physical trauma to the sow prior to farrowing.