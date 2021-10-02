Josephine Mwashumbe
Bozo Jenje | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Tourism marketer tastes the sweetness in beekeeping

By  Bozo Jenje

Watching bees buzz on coconut palms on Mzedu Farm, located three kilometres off Malindi–Mombasa Road, is a beautiful scene.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.