To sustain your veterinary firm, grow own timber

The livestock business requires a large number of professionals and skilled and semi-skilled workers. Due to the low salaries and wages associated with the business components, there tends to be a high turnover of workers in all establishments, from the farms to the retail outlets.

Further, because most of the jobs and services in the larger part of the livestock business value chain are informal, there is no structured training of workers and setting of standards in the industry. This situation is part of the reason the industry is unattractive to many investors.

One segment of the industry that could regulate itself and establish a highly skilled and semi-skilled workforce for better business is the animal health and production inputs and services component.

The segment is regulated by the Kenya Veterinary Board and Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) regarding the minimum requirements for service providers and the quality of inputs.

The KVB sets the standards on the qualifications of the animal health service providers, including veterinary doctors and veterinary paraprofessionals or paravets. Collectively, the doctors and pavets are termed as animal health practitioners.

Veterinary doctors must have at least a first degree in veterinary medicine from a university recognised by the Commission for University Education. Paravets must have at least two years training in animal health from a recognised institution. Both the cadres must be licensed annually by the KVB to be retained in the register of animal health practitioners.

The majority of animal health practitioners are self-employed as individuals, sole proprietorship ventures, partnerships or limited liability companies. In all these arrangements, the practitioner requires assistants as it is not possible for them to handle the workload alone.

Majority of the businesses are always struggling to get employees from the market that fit their mode of service delivery to clients, especially farmers. Many of the establishments and individual practitioners also take in students for training attachment and fresh graduates as interns. The students are called attaches.

The attachment and intern requirements are a compulsory component of the training programme. The training institutions request the animal health businesses to train the attaches and fresh graduates for free. The attaches meet their own cost of living while the government caters for the interns. The two cadres are collectively referred to as trainees.

There has been a lot of debate between the trainees and the animal health businesses. The businesses feel the trainees are a cost to them while the trainees feel they are exploited labour by the businesses.

Last week, I was involved in a long discussion with some fresh graduates, awaiting their internship sessions later in October, and some animal health practitioners. The views varied a lot.

The interns felt they were entitled to payment by the establishments where they got attached despite their monthly government stipend. Some of the trainees said they felt the animal health businesses needed them as extra labour as they filled in where there were human resources gaps.

Many of the animal health practitioners in the discussion felt the interns were useful but they should not cost the businesses they were attached to because they were there only for a short time. Businesses need to recover their investment on training by the staff working for them over a long time.

It was a very interesting discussion. It was, however, clear that both the businesses and the interns did not clearly understand the true value of internships and attachments to both parties. The extreme focus on self interest in each party paled the importance of the industry experience training to the learners, the businesses and the nation.

In my opinion and experience, internships and student attachments are a great way of offering practical industry training to learners so that they graduate with full competence in their area of training. Carried out well, it would erase the ubiquitous requirement for experience asked by most employers in Kenya for first time employees. Most of the students and interns who come to my clinic get jobs easily after graduation.

The trainees should understand that they cost the businesses lots of extra expenses during their time of training. There is the direct cost of material wastage, breakages and equipment damage or resetting. In some cases there are workplace accidents.

The highest expense with trainees comes in the extra time the businesses spend in doing their regular work because they have to take the trainees at a slow pace for them to understand and perfect techniques.

For the businesses, trainees are beneficial because they comprise a pool of potential employees to offer the business continuity and sustainability. It is a form of employment replacement and succession planning. On many occasions, I have employed doctors who previously were my trainees. This is the famous concept of growing your own timber.