To excel in feedlotting, don’t go for easy deals

The Kajiado sun was really punishing until we entered the cool training room that immediately flew us back to the comforts of air conditioning.

The temperature control technology was simple but effective. It comprised a few very powerful fans and natural aeration.

The front of the hall was insulated with bales of Boma Rhodes grass, constantly reminding us we were on a cattle farm.

The building housing the conference hall was mainly made of wood of various types and roofed with iron sheets. The simplicity of the construction was impressive.

For the trained eye, it espoused principles of feedlot establishment in practical action – always start simple but highly functional. The bulk of the investment money needs to be spent on cattle stocks and feeds but not on fancy expensive infrastructural development.

About 300 farmers and potential farmers in beef feed lotting congregated on October 29 at a privately owned feedlot off the Kajiado Namanga Road; a short distance from Kajiado town. The meeting had been set for about 100 people but the attendance was overwhelming.

The turnout attests to what I have always said – that farmers constantly thirst for knowledge and are willing to learn.

The participants held out attentively throughout the day braving hunger pangs. I heard one participant telling another behind me that they came to understand how to banish hunger through cattle farming.

You see, Kenyans are an interesting lot. When you ask people to register and pay early for an event for purposes of forward planning, they ignore and just show up on the day of the event with their cash.

The event organisers in this case had to make emergency arrangements for more food and, therefore, lunch was delayed.

The near-disaster situation created by the large unplanned for attendance got me thinking about our culture of last-minute actions and a propensity to avoid preparedness measures. I have many times told trainees that I believe if Kenyans were moved to the US in spring and the Americans moved to Kenya, the Kenyans would be asking the Americans to help them out with heating in the next winter.

This may sound harsh but as a nation, Kenya must embrace fully and execute the globally accepted concept of disaster preparedness and response.

While travelling to the meeting venue, I had seen the sun-scotched grasslands of Kajiado with heavily emaciated cattle, sheep and goats due to the ongoing drought. But it is well-known that drought is a constant occurrence in the country.

Even when there is no drought, there are always severe dry seasons whose outcome mirrors the effects of a drought. Why are there no standard operating procedures for mitigating and responding adequately and timely to the effects of drought since it simply cannot be prevented?

It is truly disheartening to see people and livestock deaths due to drought while food rots away in some parts of the country.

The feedlot training was different from most others. It was simply imparting to the learners' actionable ways of producing quality beef from animals that have been raised by other people.

"Fattening cattle"

It could also be termed as the fattening and finishing of cattle to produce high-quality beef, prevent animal losses due to adverse weather and ensure favourable cattle prices to the primary cattle producers.

The primary cattle producers are farmers who breed the animals, rear and sell them off to feedlots that fatten the cattle and sell them for slaughter. In the Kenyan situation, primary cattle producers are mainly pastoral communities in the 21 arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) counties.

Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana and Wajir are arid. The semi-arid ones are Embu, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi and West Pokot.

The asals comprise about 89 per cent of the country’s land area and 38 per cent of the human population. About 70 per cent of the national livestock herd is held in the asals.

Unfortunately, feedlot farming is very small in Kenya and most cattle are grass fed by open grazing. There are heavy losses of livestock, as is currently being witnessed, during droughts or even the dry seasons.

Livestock prices are also extremely depressed during adverse weather periods. At present, cattle have been reported to be sold at Sh500 and goats and sheep Sh100. Such business is frustrating and impoverishing to the pastoralists.

The Kajiado feedlot owner opened the training by emphatically telling the participants,

“Feed-lotting is the solution to the ever-present crisis of livestock production in the Asals,” he said.

And added, “Everyone in the beef value chain can make a decent income from a well-structured programme in primary production, fattening, finishing and off-loading of cattle to the market.”

But he cautioned participants that beef production in a feedlot has no room for easy deals. It is a serious industry that must be carried out with military precision, lots of knowledge and capital.

The farm manager, Maina, trained the participants on how to establish and manage a feedlot.

Prof Gachuiri, an accomplished livestock nutritionist, took the learners through the process of feed formulation and feeding of feedlot beef cattle.