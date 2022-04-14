To boost food production, let’s care for environment

How important is environmental conservation to food production and the agriculture sector in general?

The environment provides an ecosystem for agriculture to thrive. As we think about driving an inclusive agricultural transformation, it is important that we rethink our relationship with the environment, with the soils, and how we use water for agriculture.

If we fail to conserve the environment, we should expect to have soil and ecosystem degradation. This is because we will end up mining nutrients from the soils without replacing them. As well, if you don’t apply environment friendly practices, you expose the land to soil erosion.

This is the reason AGRA has partnered with various organisations to encourage sustainable land management in western Kenya, particularly around Kakamega Forest ecosystem. The communities around the forest grow maize, beans and Africa leafy vegetables.

They have also planted in excess of 300,000 indigenous and exotic trees through agroforestry practices to help in nitrogen-fixing in the soil. When farmers are not using good agronomic practices, naturally yields drop.

Alternative livelihoods

Thus, they will search for an alternative means of livelihood that see them encroach forests to engage in activities like charcoal burning. But that is not all, if you do not conserve forests, there will no sufficient rainfall. For instance, if you look at the situation in Mau and around Mt Kenya, we are already experiencing water stress due to deforestation.

In fact, all the six water towers in Kenya are under stress because of deforestation.

Failure to conserve forests, therefore, means we will not have water in the rivers not only for agriculture, but also for domestic use. Lastly, failure to conserve forests will lead to loss of biodiversity, which includes important insects, indigenous plants, birds and animals used for pollination.

Over the years, the government has with different levels of success worked with communities living around forests through the shamba system, where people grow food in the resources and conserve them. This has not worked so well in terms of forest conservation, what should be done?

The shamba system was meant to create co-existence between farmers and forests in a way that one uses farm labour to maintain and manage the trees.

Then when the trees are at a certain height, farmers stop using the land because the canopy cannot allow the crops to grow beneath.

In Kakamega for example, farmers are allowed to plant crops in places where fast-maturing trees, most of them exotic, are grown for commercial purposes. As they take care of their crops, they ensure that they nurture the trees. When the trees grow taller, they move to another section where trees have already been harvested. In my view, this has not failed.

The government encourages only growing of short-cycle crops in forest land as opposed to long cycle ones like maize. Does this have any effect on forest conservation?

Maize is not the best crop to be grown within forests because the plants become taller in a few weeks, thereby denying the trees direct light from the sun. So we encourage farmers to grow shorter cycle crops.

In Kakamega Forest for example, we encourage farmers to grow African leafy vegetables because apart from being nutritious at the family level, they fetch premium prices in the market. This has really improved livelihoods of many farmers because with sufficient cash in the pocket, they are able to buy maize from elsewhere, pay their bills and even take their children to school.

Would you encourage food crop farmers to also grow trees on their farm?

We encourage farmers to grow particularly nitrogen-fixing trees on their farms and those whose leaves can be used as fodder for livestock. This is a conservation practice known as agroforestry.