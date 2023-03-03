Time-bomb that is the thousands of jobless graduates

The country never saw it coming but it is now here with us. I get lots of complaints from farmers and consumers about products and services related to animal health and production.

If farmers are not complaining about lack of credible animal health services, it is about substandard feeds, medicines, animals or animal handling kit.

The complaints are so common that they almost look normal.

This week, for instance, a farmer said she bought a heifer that was said to be three months pregnant but came on heat just two weeks later.

I inquired what she had seen the service provider do to conclude that the animal was pregnant.

The farmer said the “vet” had looked at the heifer, gone round it, touched the vulva, massaged the udder and “confirmed” the animal pregnant.

I told the farmer that she definitely dealt with a fraud.

First, one needs to insert their hand in the cow’s rectum to ascertain and age a pregnancy, unless using diagnostic equipment.

Second, no one is registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board (KVB) as a “vet” to practice animal health service.

Confuse farmers

The KVB has only two categories of registration – a “veterinary surgeon” and a “veterinary paraprofessional”.

The short forms of the two categories in the field are vet surgeon and paravet.

Those who give themselves other names do so to confuse farmers because they are either not registered by the board or want to be seen as veterinary surgeons when they are not.

Every category of licensing has its critical role to play in providing farmers with animal health and production services.

In short, a farmer should always ascertain the validity of anyone’s claim that they are animal health and production service providers.

The simplest test is to ask them what they are and the answer should be either a veterinary surgeon or veterinary paraprofessional.

The next step should be to ask the self-proclaiming service provider to present their KVB registration number and identification. The registration should be valid for the current year.

No farmer should feel constrained to enquire the identification details because the government registers professional service providers in order to protect consumers.

Professional services are governed by many years of training and acquisition of knowledge and expertise that a non-professional would find difficult to assess authenticity.

Once a consumer confirms the legitimacy of claims to being a professional, the responsibility of the quality of service lies with the professional and the regulator.

The KVB will always investigate any claim of unprofessional conduct among its registered veterinary surgeons and veterinary paraprofessionals.

I am aware of many who have faced disciplinary action, including losing their practice certificates.

But the big question is whether the problem of unprofessional conduct is unique to animal health and production practice.

The answer is a big “no”. It cuts across all professions and has become common in Kenya.

To give a few examples, there are lawyers who embezzle clients’ money.

Architect and beams

Then there is the doctor who carries out unnecessary surgery because it gives better monetary returns than non-invasive treatment.

Next, you have the architect who omits a few beams and columns in a building to be more competitive in pricing. The building later comes tumbling down with fatal consequences.

Questions abound as to how we came to a situation in which consumers have to keep questioning the legitimacy of service providers.

In my experience and analyses, Kenya has let things fall apart through an education system that fails to align training to market needs and inadequate regulation.

I recall a government argument that education is not meant to make people employable.

I agree with the argument but with the caution that education is definitely supposed to enable people have better livelihoods, whether hired by others or through creating own employment.

The question still arises on what will happen when people are educated and cannot get gainful employment by self or other.

The answer is simple and the situation in Kenya has clearly demonstrated it.

They will find ways of earning a livelihood regardless of the legitimacy of the method.

Better criminals

Educated people make better criminals because they understand the law and are able to read, analyse and identify gaps in the law or its enforcement that they can exploit for gain.

There are many fraudsters, called quacks in the livestock industry, because there are too many people educated in animal health and production discipline but very few structured employment opportunities.

Regulation of service providers is also thin on the ground and farmers are not well aware of how to identify genuine ones.

The practice of training without ensuring sufficient jobs started with non-professional education such as high school, tertiary colleges, bachelor of humanities and bachelor of sciences.

Finally, it caught up with veterinary medicine in the late 80s. Recently, it has penetrated into human medicine.

The country now has thousands of jobless doctors and other medical professionals cadres like nurses. All these happened, and Kenya never saw it coming.

Could the country next see police and military recruits graduating without employment?