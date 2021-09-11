Spraying cow
Ticks and diseases they cause

By  Jecinta Mwirigi

Livestock production specialist

Globally, ticks are second to mosquitoes in terms of veterinary and public health importance. A study carried out in the country recently indicated that although most farmers could describe the symptoms of the main tick-borne diseases, they cannot accurately identify the tick vectors of the ailments. A better understanding of the ticks would thus assist in control and reduction of diseases

