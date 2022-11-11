This is the way out of livestock feeds crisis

The cost of animal feeds continues to escalate with many farmers feeling the squeeze. Pauline Ongaji spoke to Joseph Choge, Unga Group managing director, on the challenges in the industry and what farmers should expect going forward

What is the current status of the animal feeds industry?

We are at a time when feeds are most expensive, certainly, at levels we have never seen in the past. These prices have been driven mainly by the cost of inputs, the key being maize.

The supply of maize in the country is low and we have been forced to import from as far as Zambia. Sometime back, the duty was waived, and we started to import the produce from the West but even then, the landed cost averaged Sh5,700 for a 90kg bag, which was still very expensive.

A while back, we would import the produce from Uganda or Tanzania, but this year they haven’t been supplying to us, which exacerbated the problem.

Unga Group managing director Joseph Choge. Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

As manufacturers, we have gone a long way in trying not to pass all the costs to the consumer but we can only do much. However, with harvesting ongoing, we hope the prizes will go down and the farmer will be happy.

As manufacturers, what have you done to mitigate some of these challenges?

For the long term, we plan to partner with farmers to grow maize for us and they will be assured of the market. This will mean that we will be part of the journey from pre-planting to harvesting. But currently, that may not necessarily help in terms of price reduction if one looks at the market forces.

Cases of low-quality and adulterated animal feeds have been on the rise, with farmers buying products that don’t give them value. What can be done to ensure farmers don’t end up with fake feeds?

Due to escalating cost of raw materials, farmers are looking for cheaper alternatives. Unfortunately, in the process, they get defrauded by people who want quick money.

My advice to farmers is that they should buy feeds from reputable companies. We understand times are tough but it is not worth the compromise.

For example, there are people who mill any kind of maize they find, without checking the aflatoxin levels. It is the responsibility of the farmer to ensure that they don’t poison the public because as reputable manufacturers, we ensure our inputs are aflatoxin-free.

Kenya relies heavily on imported feed ingredients like sunflower and soya to make animal feeds. How can this situation be corrected to make the industry serve farmers better?

As far as soya is concerned, we want to do trials in western Kenya to check on whether the climate is conducive to growing the crop. We’ve seen the crop does well in Uganda thus we feel that probably the western part of Kenya would be ideal, because the climatic conditions are almost the same.

That way, we may be able to control the inputs in terms of availability and cost, as well as take care of the farmer in the end.

We have also partnered with some farmers in Uganda who grow sunflower for us, as a way of ensuring availability and mitigating price surges.

What should farmers expect from Unga Feeds in the short and long term?