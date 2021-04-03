The good, bad and ugly of growing pumpkins

pumpkin farm

Moses Gitonga on his pumpkin farm in Gilgil.

Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group.

Moses Gitonga grows  giant varieties of pumpkins on an acre-and-a-half in Nagum village in Gilgil, Nakuru County. The former military man spoke to Sammy Waweru on the best and the worst that comes with growing the crop which has a huge nutritional value and commercial potential

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.