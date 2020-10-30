Technologies offer families easy way to attain a balanced nutrition 

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Annie Nyaga says kitchen gardening is a promising approach to enhancing household food security and well-being.

“Everybody, including those in towns, can grow fresh, organic vegetables right outside their back door, on their balconies, even against walls if they have limited space, using these technologies.”

The ministry has injected Sh500 million – a loan from the African Development Bank – to support the establishment of a million kitchen gardens as part of its Agriculture Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy, a 10-year programme launched last year.

“We have already supported 200,000 households with grants to be able to set up kitchen gardens or keep an animal. More development partners have expressed interest to invest in this new direction,” she says.

A balanced meal

The ministry has classified beneficiaries in two categories; those who can afford to establish the gardens on their own but require knowledge and those who require assistance with the materials to establish the gardens.

“For those in Nairobi, we set up the demonstration garden at Kilimo House to show how to achieve a productive kitchen garden using various technologies. We also run a free online tutorial on establishing the gardens,” she says.

A small garden, about 50 by 50 feet, can host mixed crops including vegetables, fruits, root tubers, spices, herbs and medicinal plants.

“We need to have families grow their own food in a manner that is sustainable. A family should have a balanced meal from their own gardens made from basins, old tyres, wardrobe drawers or even a cement bag, all which can be thrown away.

These technologies can be set up with less than Sh1,000 or no cost at all,” she explains.

Various technologies

The demo gardens showcase various technologies. including water conservation.

“We have used wick irrigation to conserve water, increase application precision and reduce unnecessary applications, which responds to the water scarcity problem in many areas of the country,” says Nyaga.

Farmers also learn how to control pests at the demo farm by planting crops around it. Such crops include basil, chives or spearmint, among other herbs that are known to repel pests.

“We’re advocating for safe food production, and the only way you can be sure of safe food is growing your food,” says the official.

