Taxing farmers will increase food imports, warn experts

The National Treasury’s proposal to make farmers pay presumptive tax will push up the cost of food and cripple the sector, agriculture experts have said.

Dr Timothy Njagi, a principal researcher at the Tegemeo Institute of Agricultural Policy, says that the taxation would make local produce expensive.

“If the tax is effected, producers will pass the extra costs to consumers and this is likely to make food more expensive. It would not make sense to buy expensive locally produced food yet one can import cheaply,” observes Dr Njagi.

According to him, most farmers are reeling from the effects of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has increased the cost of fertiliser.

“What the country needs is more investment in agriculture sector to help in recovery. We cannot attract these investments if we come up with such taxation measures. To have successful commercial farms, we need incentives to spur production and employ more workers,” observes Dr Njagi.

The proposal contained in the Draft National Tax Policy if effected will see farmers join informal traders in paying the presumptive tax — paid by businesspeople as a fixed share of their sales.

The principle of presumptive taxation is usually imposed on those whose income is low or those who are not covered under the normal tax.

It aims at making small and medium businesses pay tax to boost government revenue.

The presumptive tax has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority to gather additional data on small traders, allowing easy implementation of the turnover tax.

In the past, the government has mainly been taxing farmers indirectly through farm inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertiliser.

However, most of the farmers, majority who are small-scale, have been exempted from paying taxes.

Dr Njagi observes that even though policy makers attribute the proposed policy to the East Africa Community (EAC) agreement, he wonders why other countries have been reluctant to implement it.

“Tanzania and Uganda are not rushing to implement this policy. If it must be implemented, it should be done uniformly and not disadvantage farmers in one country.”

Kenya National Farmers Federation (KENAFF) chief executive, Dr Mwenda M’Mailutha, says that the government must ensure there is proper registration of farmers and creation of a conducive environment to spur production of food before implementing the policy.

“There is no accurate database of farmers currently, how will this be implemented? There is need to conduct proper registration of farmers first, ensure they have access to health and social security, improved infrastructure, streamline subsidies, and proper market access before coming up with such measures.”

Dr M’Mailutha notes that in principle, farmers support paying taxes, but the government must ensure that the producers have a conducive environment to enable them to earn enough for it to tax.

The informal sector, popularly known as jua kali, where farmers belong, is deemed to have limited contact with the taxation system save for indirect consumption levies. Treasury is banking on presumptive taxes to plug the revenue loopholes.

Kipkorir Menjo, Kenya Farmers Association director, asks the government to introduce subsidies to cushion farmers against the high cost of production first instead of taxing them.

He notes that farmers have had to contend with high cost of production occasioned by costly fuel, fertiliser and other farm inputs.