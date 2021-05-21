Sweet potatoes gave me better deal after losses

Gabriel Akali

Gabriel Akali on his sweet potato farm in Khwisero, Kakamega County. 

Photo credit: Mary Wangari | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wangari

What you need to know:

  • Sweet potato is a climate resilient crop. It requires less labor unlike other crops.
  • Farmers are advised to rotate heavy feeder crops with sweet potato so that it can utilise the remaining nutrients.


Gabriel Akali, 33, quit his job in 2016 to venture into farming in Kakamega County. He grows     orange-fleshed sweet potatoes.

