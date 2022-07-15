Summer flowers pay off for Kisumu farmer troubled by sugarcane

On the beautiful hills of Koru in Muhoroni, some 70 kilometres from Kisumu City, Noah Okoth has set up a summer flower farm.

The farmer has planted Kangaroo paw flowers on a six-acre farm.

Okoth worked in the horticulture sector for years, buying and exporting flowers, before deciding to produce them himself in 2018.

"My idea was to introduce a crop that has higher returns than sugarcane, the dominant cash crop in this area that has seen many making losses. The Kangaroo paw, an Australian native summer flower, for me was the best alternative crop. "

He grows and exports the flowers to the Netherlands through his firm Agoro Holdings.

Kangaroo paw is an outdoor summer flower propagated by either seedlings or splits.

"It is a hardy flower that grows best in well-drained soils, with enough sunlight. The flower comes in the colours of ruby red, yellow and orange. It is used to blend others."

Noah Okoth (right) and Josephat Ochieng on his Kangaroo paw flower in Koru, Kisumu County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Okoth invested Sh300,000 in the business, which went on buying Kangaroo paw seeds from a farm in Naivasha and setting up a greenhouse where he first planted them.

"Out of my six acres, I have planted 30,000 splits on four. After planting, the paw flower responds well to heavy pruning by cutting off the plant's leaves and flower stalks."

If one uses seeds to propagate them, the flowers take 18 months to mature but with splits, only six.

One can harvest the paw flower for up to five years, without replacing the plants.

"But when planted on black cotton soil, it can be harvested for 15 to 20 years," says the farmer.

To control pests and diseases, the farmer has put blue and yellow sticky traps in the greenhouse.

"Yellow traps catch thrips, whiteflies, aphids, leaf miners and fungus gnats. Blue traps catch thrips and leafminers mainly,” says Okoth.

With good propagation, a single split can produce six stems. A farmer harvests the stems when they are 60 to 70cm.

"After harvesting, we sort them, then remove any dirt and wrap in clear polythene material and pack in boxes. The longer the stem, the more it fetches," says Okoth, adding best grade flowers flourish well in Kisumu because of good climatic conditions.

The farmer targets to export 10 tonnes of the flowers every month. He produces about a turn a week. He did his first export to the Netherlands in 2019.

A single stem of the flower fetches Sh10 to Sh15.

"All was well until the Covid-19 pandemic affected the business in 2020. I had five workers but sent home three at the height of the pandemic in 2020."

Time time, Okoth says he would cut the flowers and use them for manure

To export flowers, he notes that one needs to get the market first, an agent or representative in the country, consider the payment of air freight charges and levies for exports besides the licences.

“After the break, I am currently waiting for inspection by Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) inspections among other agencies before I resume export,” he says.

Kephis principal inspector Isaac Nyacheng says Kangaroo paw flowers have a good demand in the export market for filler purposes.

Other summer flowers that thrive in Kisumu are mobidique, ammi, arabicum, cubarol, eryngium, allium, claspedia, mollucella, scaboisa, agapanthus, ornis and lilies.

"Of course demand for summer flowers cannot be compared to that of roses, but still it is a marketable product," says Nyacheng'.

A farmer needs Horticulture Crop Directorate and Kephis licences before engaging in export business.

However, Nyacheng' insists that the farmer must get the market ready before getting the various licences.