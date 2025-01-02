Subsidised fertiliser programme requires Sh20bn in additional funding

The Ministry of Agriculture requires Sh20 billion to procure and distribute affordable fertiliser to farmers for the 2024/2025 financial year.

According to the outgoing Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary, Dr Andrew Karanja, this amount will help meet the national demand of 12 million bags of fertilser needed for the upcoming short and long rainy seasons.

The amount required for the 2024/2025 financial year has increased compared to the previous year, with the Dr Karanja stating that the rise is driven by demand forces.

Dr Karanja noted that the short rainy season has already been addressed, and his ministry is now targeting 7.2 million bags for the 2025 long rainy season.

Mr Karanja made the remarks at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) headquarters in Nairobi during the flagging off the distribution and transportation of 4.9 million bags of fertiliser.

The subsidised fertiliser, funded by the government, is expected to be supplied to farmers by January 2025.

“We need Sh20 billion to ensure we deliver 12 million bags during the 2024/2025 financial year. We are in discussions with the National Treasury,” said Dr Karanja.

NCPB is tasked with distributing affordable fertiliser across the country through its warehouses.

The programme, which allows farmers to purchase a 50-kilogram bag of fertiliser at Sh2,500, was introduced early last year.

President William Ruto has praised the initiative for increasing maize production in the country.

According to Dr Karanja, the country’s maize production this year stands at 74 million bags, each weighing 50 kilograms.

“With the stock we have at the moment, the total is 94 million bags. Because of the fertiliser subsidy program and favorable weather conditions, farmers are now harvesting up to 45 bags per acre,” he added.

The government has phased out the 90-kilogram fertiliser packaging and adopted 50-kilogram bags due to labor considerations.

To achieve the 7.2 million bags required for the 2025 long rainy season, the ministry had budgeted at least Sh9 billion.

However, due to financial constraints, only Sh7.5 billion was allocated for the 2024/2025 financial year.

“We are engaging the National Treasury to ensure we secure the required amount of fertiliser for the 2025 long rainy season,” explained Dr Karanja.

For the 4.9 million bags released this week, 13 companies were awarded contracts to supply the fertiliser to NCPB after successful bids.

Mr Karanja assured farmers of stringent measures put to prevent the distribution of counterfeit fertiliser, as witnessed in 2023.

By then, Mr Mithika Linturi was the Agriculture Ministry boss.

He has established a special task force to inspect fertiliser received by NCPB.

“This team includes officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, NCPB, national intelligence and investigative agencies, and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), among other quality assurance organizations, to ensure product quality,” said Dr Karanja.

Fertiliser can only be received by NCPB after certification confirming that it meets quality standards.

The agencies are tasked with ensuring no fake fertiliser enters the supply chain.

They also monitor transportation from NCPB headquarters warehouses to county distribution points, working in partnership with county governments.

The fertiliser being distributed is tailored to soil conditions and crop requirements, according to NCPB Managing Director Samuel Karogo.

He mentioned that it includes both locally produced and imported fertiliser.

“Due to crop needs, we have balanced imported fertiliser with locally produced options,” said Mr Karogo.

However, the officer did not disclose the countries supplying the imported fertiliser.

Mr Karogo confirmed that manufacturers have been engaged to produce the input according to set standards.

Companies supplying fertiliser to NCPB have until January 15 to ensure delivery to farmers.

In addition to NCPB warehouses, the government is collaborating with cooperatives and agricultural supply stores (agro-vets) to distribute the farm input.

Only registered farmers benefit from the government-sponsored initiative.

When the program was unveiled last year, farmers were registered digitally, and this process is ongoing.

Each farmer is required to present an e-voucher message to receive the fertiliser.

Dr Karanja stated that approximately 7,600 agro-vets would assist in distribution to reduce transport costs incurred by farmers.