Stinging nettle and dairy cows

My cow is doing poorly





I bought a calf aged eight months in a very poor state. The owner told me that the lack of fodder was the cause. I started giving the animal Nappier grass, hay, artificial feeds and salt. The improvement was marginal. The animal, now an adult, was served but the situation remained the same even after calving despite increased fodder, artificial feeds and salts. l would be grateful to be told if there are animal diseases or conditions leading to the above.

Peter Karanja, Kinangop

Genetics (size of the animal) aside, poor body condition in a cow is a management issue. Raising cows that grow to become high producers and maintain desired body condition score begins at calf level to heifer stages.

Unsure of what your artificial feeds are made of, pay attention to two issues in your diet; that it is not only energy-rich and that the basal diet within your control/influence – Napier grass is always harvested at the right stage, about three feet high.

With a good quality diet, the cow will be supplied with the right balance of nutrients. Supply the mineral block free-choice/ad-lib and powder during milking. Mineral salts supply macro-minerals and trace minerals such as cobalt, that improve hair coat and optimise an animal’s performance.



Felix Akatch Opinya, Livestock Production adviser, AgriDairy Innovations.

Skins and hides at home





When driving to Naivasha or Nakuru from Nairobi, I encounter many people selling cow and sheep skin, especially in Limuru, Uplands, parts of Kimende and Flyover. I have always had this assumption that skins and hides are sold to factories or tanneries for the mass production of shoes, bags, wallets, belts and other items.

Surprisingly, vehicles stop, with owners or drivers buying the skins. What can a family do with a skin of a cow, sheep or goat at home? A mattress or a pillow perhaps? Enlighten me, please.

Davies Ouma Ochieng, Kitengela

Hides and skins provide raw materials mainly for the leather and textile industries. In homes, the challenges faced such as decomposition under damp conditions, stiffness and cracking in very hot weather have led to most families selling the by-product to tanneries to make competitive products.

Traditionally, they are largely used for cultural events and practices, making household objects like bags, bedding and musical instruments. This means the potential of animals’ skins and hides is not fully exploited, including quality and grading.

In pastoral communities, for example, rural tanning enterprises are emerging and creating employment, as well as handcraft businesses supplying mainly the tourism sector.

Normally, after their removal, they should be pre-treated to prevent microbial and enzymatic decomposition, for example, through wet salting.

Felix Akatch Opinya, Livestock Production adviser, AgriDairy Innovations.



Benefits of the stinging nettle





Stinging nettle is a traditional vegetable eaten in many societies around the world. Among the Gikuyu, it was regarded as food for the poor and for dry seasons. It was mainly used in making “mukimo” the delicious mixture of maize, beans and potatoes meshed together.

However, I view it as very nutritious food for dairy cows. This was introduced to me by a friend five years ago. He saw it growing during an informal visit to my farm. He told me a story of a dairy farmer in Elburgon who was making a drink for animals in a tank using ‘thabai’. He added that they drank the green concoction graciously on weekly basis.

I decided to follow suit instead of throwing it away and started preparing the drink. Because of the fear of uncertainty, I was giving the cows sparingly. Every time, I gave them the drink, milk production increased. Later I started giving them leaves. Once again milk production was up. I have set aside an eighth of land for it, despite the plant stinging my worker during preparation as food for animals.

I cut, and dry it for a day or two then give it to the animals. This reduces its stinging capacity. I always note milk increase whenever they are fed on it. Recently, I talked to a vet friend who told me that it is rich in calcium and protein. He was categorical that ‘thabai’ is good for cows. It grows quickly and very well in my area.

Further reading shows that it has a wide range of benefits as human food. These include controlling blood pressure levels, preventing many ailments, protecting kidneys, and urinary and prostate health and boosts the general immune system.

After harvesting it from the wild as it is never cultivated, ‘thabai’ is packaged and sold in markets and supermarkets for human consumption. But it appears like nothing has been developed for dairy cows from ‘thabai’.

Experience has shown that it has a very high potential as feed for animals, especially lactating cows. Perhaps its sting may have hampered this development.

In Nyandarua County, for example, it is common and widely used as a vegetable. Scientists and animal feed manufacturers should study it and start packaging it as animals feed. Please explain to dairy farmers the benefits of the stinging nettle.

Fredrick Karanja Mirara

Stinging nettle (Urtica dioica L.) is largely considered a weed but is also recognised as an edible and highly nutritious vegetable.

Research attention has focused more on its value in human nutrition, but is limited on its potential in animal nutrition. The plants’ use in ethnoveterinary in chickens, pigs and farmed fish, however, has been reported as beneficial, though toxic levels have not been established. Nettle and its powder are rich in nutrients such as protein, lipids, carbohydrates, vitamins (Vitamins E and C), minerals such as calcium, phosphorus and trace elements.

More scientific studies exhibited that nettle supplements in diets of dairy cattle enhance the quantity and quality of milk yield besides improving the body condition score. Other reports deduce the same, but with a reduction in feed intake.

In organic farms in some countries, it contributes towards the production of milk and slurry as fertilisers for horticultural crops. With stinging nettle’s emerging use as a livestock dietary supplement, it is a cost-effective, adequately available and easy-to-process plant; with much potential for further research.