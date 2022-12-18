State develops green public procurement framework to boost farmers’ profits

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has developed a Green Public procurement framework to support sustainable production processes and environmental integrity to boost farmers' profit.

The framework has been developed in conjunction with the World Wide Fund (WWF-K) and other developing partners.

The framework will see farmers reap big from their ventures as players in hospitality will be required to buy fresh foods from farmers growing them sustainably.

This was revealed by the Deputy director of climate change mitigation and ministerial focal point on matters of green growth in the circular economy, Mr Augustine Kenduiywo during the final review of the Green horticulture at Lake Naivasha (GOALAN) project which is coming to an end at the end of this year.

The project is led by WWF-Kenya through the European Union-funded Switch Africa Green phase II in partnership with the German-based Center for Sustainable Consumption and Production.

The ambitious initiative involved Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the youth in the basin to shift towards sustainable consumption and production and at the same time contribute towards green jobs provision and income improvement.

“Through our development partners like WWF, the Danish government, switch Africa Green programme, UNEP and UNDP programme we are trying to influence policy that will support the production process because as a government we want to support environmental integrity by developing Green Public Procurement Framework,” said Mr Kenduiywo.

He added: “We finalised the framework just before the August 9 General elections but we were not able to push the framework through the political process to the cabinet for it to be adopted by the government and find its way into implementation.”

Mr John Maina (centre) chairman of Lake Naivasha Basin Sustainable Horticulture Farmers Community based organisation receives a KS1758 certificate from Mr Cyprian Kabbis, the chief executive officer of Bureau Veritus in charge of East Africa at their Vasha Greens Shop in Naivasha on June 29, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The official who was speaking in Naivasha Town revealed that the ministry had started the process with the new government to push for political approvals.

“Everything is on track and the moment we have that framework approved we will move into the second step of developing the guidelines,” he said.

Eco-labelling

He revealed before the guidelines are released there shall be some public sensitisation meetings with WWF and other partners on issues of eco-labelling and certification.

“We shall issue guidelines and policy directives just like the 30 per cent policy on procurement which goes to women and youth. Our policy directive that we shall issue will not encourage the government to procure hotel services that are not certified,” said Mr Kenduiywo.

He continued: “During certification, we shall check the source of the food in hotels, who supplies them and whether they are certified and if the products are ecologically sound.”

The official assured farmers growing crops in a sustainable way will be the greatest winners when the certification process is implemented.

The certification process will involve checking food products that are grown with pesticides and the usage of water.

The certification will also check how hotels are managing their waste.

“There will be a lot of environmental characteristics that we shall issue as we certify the kind of products farmers produce in their farms,” added the official.

He said this move is aimed at supporting the farmers that have moved towards sustainable production of their produce.

He revealed that only hotels that are certified will do business with the government saying, “if your hotel is not certified then you’re not getting food from farmers growing in a sustainable farming practice.”

“We want to shift production into a sustainable pathway because that is the aim of government and development partners.”

Hospitality services

He said if development partners and the government will procure hospitality services in sustainable hotels, local farmers will have a field day and many farmers will strive to move towards sustainable production.

The official announced that President William Ruto's administration was keen on promoting sustainable production to boost the local farmers.

“President Ruto gave the assurance during the COP27 meeting in Sharm el-sheikh in Egypt in November where he talked of the country going green in food production,” said Mr Kenduiywo.

The official also announced that the government is also looking at how to promote carbon markets so that farmers can also benefit by selling the emission reduction when they transition to clean production processes.