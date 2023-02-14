State urged to subsidise fertiliser for aquaculture farmers

A drive from Nairobi to Sagana town gives different perspectives of the regions traversed: there is increased real estate development, improved infrastructure and numerous food vendors in the scotching sun, implying a food-rich part of the country.

In Sagana town is the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (Kemfri), one of the government-run institutions serving as an epitome and knowledge hub for aquaculture.

Inside a greenhouse within the institute, we find Dr Mary Opiyo, a senior research scientist at Kemfri, busy checking on young Nile tilapia fish.

She puts the first group in a green bowl before weighing them one by one. She then puts another group of fish from a different lot and weighs them as she records their details.

The first one weighs 83.5 grams, the second one 55.9 grams while the third 56.1 grams. The average weight 65.2 grams.

Dr Opiyo then weighs the second lot of fish with first one weighing 43.1 grams, the second one 43.6 grams and third 44.6 grams. This lot’s average weight is 43.8 grams.

Interesting, the fish are same age — at 12 weeks — but their weights are different.

Spirulina in fish feeds

She reveals that the difference in weight is as a result of the amount of spirulina in their feeds. The ones weighing more had a higher concentration of spirulina in their feed, at 30 percent. On the other hand, the ones weighing less had been fed with commercial feeds with no spirulina.

Also known as blue green algae, spirulina is an aquatic microorganism considered as a “superfood”, owing to its wealth of nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid and proteins among others.

A study conducted by KmfrI in partnership with Netherlands-based Wageningen University and Research has been seeking to find out the impact of feeding different amounts of spirulina to the Nile tilapia.

The study is funded by the Food Loss and Waste Dialogue (BAPS) project and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.

“We have been looking at different inclusion levels of spirulina in tilapia feeds. We started with the starter diet, that is the fingerling feeds and we will later do the growth feeds,” says Dr Opiyo.

Super food

Globally, spirulina is known as a super food and is mainly cultured on commercial basis in Asia and Europe where it is even used as a bio fuel.

However, in Kenya, farming is still very low with only one active farm in Mumias, Kakamega County, producing the same for human consumption.

Among the reasons for its low production is lack of awareness on its benefits and where to farm it as well as the high cost of fertiliser.

“It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which are very important to children’s brain development and efficiency, immune-therapy and most of the time it is used in people with compromised immunity like people living with HIV,” notes Dr Opiyo.

Expensive

The spirulina being used as part of human food is, however, quite expensive, with a kilo going for up to Sh8,000, meaning many people cannot afford it for themselves, let alone for fish.

To address the issue of high cost of production, Dr Opiyo calls on the the government to consider subsidising fertiliser for aquaculture farmers.

“Although associated with aquaculture, spirulina is an aquatic crop which can generate cash and should therefore be considered while other crop farmers are receiving subsidies,” says Dr Opiyo.

While properly processed manure can be used in growing spirulina for animal feed, standards require the chemical fertiliser for spirulina intended for human consumption in order to enhance food safety.

Bringing down cost of feed

With the cost of fish feeds averaging between Sh150 and Sh200 per kilogramme, adding spirulina at 30 percent would not only bring down the cost of feed, but also enhance fish health, nutritional value, optimise reproduction and enhance the immunity of cultured fish.

“Improved reproductive health means as a hatchery, you are going to get fingerlings which will hatch better as well as many fingerlings,” says Dr Opiyo.

Spirulina farming can provide employment, especially for the youth, both in rural and urban areas, because it is a venture which requires small spaces.

In hot places like coastal areas, its production can be done outdoor as it requires very high temperatures but for places which are offshore like the highlands, one needs a greenhouse due to the requirement for high temperatures.

Starting the venture

Starters will need a pure culture of spirulina — Arthrospira platensis — which is then inoculated. You also need water which has to be saline because spirulina thrives in saline conditions. Saline should be about between 30-35 ppt.

If you cannot access ocean water, then you will need industrial salt to make the water saline. High temperatures are important for water evaporation especially while harvesting the spirulina. The water PH should be between 9-11.