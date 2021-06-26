Soy, almond, peanut... here’re milk substitutes

For many people, cow milk is a dietary staple from the dairy food group. This milk is, however, not a suitable choice for everyone.

Some of the things that make people look for cow milk alternatives are lactose intolerance, dietary restrictions, allergies and potential health risks due to concerns like antibiotics, pesticides and hormones.

There are various milk alternatives that exist, which can be readily made at home from plant sources. However, when using the products, the consumer should make sure they are meeting their nutrient needs.

Thus, the products should have nutrients like calcium and vitamin B12. Soy milk is the most popular milk alternative but others are almond, hazelnut, coconut-based rice and peanut.

Soy milk

It is one of the richest non-dairy milk alternatives, made by soaking and blending the beans and straining out the leftover pulp before consuming. It comes close to the protein in cow’s milk and is a little thicker than other milk alternatives. It is dense due to fat, fibre and protein while it is still free of cholesterol and saturated fats.

It contains 75 per cent more antioxidants than cow’s milk. Soy contains high concentration of isoflavones, a type of plant estrogen (phytoestrogen) which functions like human estrogen but with weaker effects that have been reported to prevent menopausal and premenstrual syndrome.

Because of its high protein content, soy milk can be used as a substitute for cow’s milk in any recipe. It is smooth and creamy with a nutty and slightly sweet taste. This milk doesn’t respond well to heat as it curdles at high temperatures.

It is, however, one of the few plant-based sources of high-quality “complete” protein, which provides all the essential amino acids that cannot be produced by the body and must be obtained from the diet. One can use soy milk for baking, cooking, beverages, or eaten with breakfast cereal.

Almond milk

Almond milk, which is made with either whole almonds or almond butter and water, is a good alternative to cow milk. It has a light texture and a slightly sweet and nutty flavour. Compared to cow milk, it contains less calories and fat. It is also significantly lower in protein and carbohydrates. The milk is a good substitute for cow milk in cooking and baking. It can also be put in your breakfast cereal or added in coffee.

Coconut milk

The milk is made from water and the white flesh of coconuts. It contains one-third the calories of cow milk, half the fat and significantly less protein and carbohydrates. It actually has the lowest protein and carbohydrate content of cow milk alternatives. About 90 per cent of the calories from coconut milk come from saturated fat. The milk has a creamy, milk-like consistency and a sweet, coconut taste. Coconut milk may be used in coffee because of its creamy texture. It is used in many rice and curry dishes.

A glass of coconut milk. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Oat milk

It is made from a mixture of oat and water. Ingredients like gum, oil and salt may be added to enhance taste and texture. The milk is naturally sweet and has a mild flavour. Just like cow’s milk, it can be used in cooking and it is good with breakfast cereals and when used in smoothies. It has double the number of carbohydrates and about half the amount of protein and fat compared to cow milk. It is rich in fibre, in particular, beta-glucan, which can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Rice milk

It is made from milled white or brown rice and water. It has a slightly watery consistency. Thickeners may be added to improve texture and taste. The milk is mild in taste and naturally sweet in flavour. It can be used in smoothies, desserts or taken with oatmeal. This milk contains a similar number of calories to cow milk, with the amount of carbohydrates almost double. It, however, contains less protein and fat.

Among the milk alternatives, rice milk contains the highest amount of carbohydrates. Due to its low protein content, the milk may not be the best option for growing children who have high protein requirements. Rice milk may be thinner in consistency than nut or soy milk, but it has a lighter, sweeter flavour that is suitable for use in breakfast cereal and coffee.

Cashew milk

It is made from a mixture of cashew nuts or cashew butter and water. This milk is rich and creamy and has a sweet and subtle nutty flavour. It is used to thicken smoothies or as a substitute to cow milk as well as a creamer in coffee. Cashew milk contains fewer calories than that of cow, half the fat and significantly less protein and carbohydrates. The milk may not be the best option for people with increased protein requirements, due to its low protein content. But it can be used in cooking and baking.

Macadamia milk

It is made from macadamia nuts and water. It has a richer, smoother and creamier flavour than most cow milk alternatives. It can be used on its own as milk or added in coffee and smoothies. The milk contains about half the fat of cow milk and is lower in protein and carbohydrates. It is a great food choice for those trying to reduce their calorie intake.

Quinoa milk

Quinoa is an edible seed that is commonly prepared and consumed as a grain. The grain is very nutritious, gluten-free and rich in high-quality protein. The milk is made from water and quinoa and is slightly sweet and nutty. It is used in breakfast cereal and in preparing porridge.

This milk contains a similar number of carbohydrates as cow milk, but has fewer calories and less fat and protein. It is good for vegetarians and vegans.

Peanut milk

It is lactose-free milk alternative, rich in protein, fat and calories hence is commonly used in foods for young children.

Pea milk

It is made from peas and contains the same amount of protein and fat as cow milk, but no carbohydrates. The milk is rich in calcium and potassium. Pea milk is a great source of plant-based protein and is cholesterol-free. It is used in smoothies with some fruits.

Hazelnut milk

It is not as popular as the other kinds of milk made from nuts. It has a strong nutty flavour, rich in B vitamins, vitamin E and folic acid. The milk is used in smoothies and is good when added to oatmeal and cereals.

Flax milk

It contains no saturated or trans-fat or cholesterol. It is low in calories and rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The milk is thin and smooth. It can be used in various recipes; both sweet and savoury ones.

Buckwheat milk

This is a seed that is high in protein and fibre. It does not contain wheat or gluten, despite its name, and is rich in antioxidants, amino acids and proteins. The milk has a slightly grassy flavour and can be used in baking and added in smoothies and oatmeal.

Pecan milk

It has a naturally sweet flavour like almond milk and contains antioxidants, vitamins E, A, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, iron, amino acids and several B-complex vitamins. The milk is generally tasty and has a slightly nutty flavour. It is best used in coffee, can be added in cereal as well as hot chocolate, among other beverages.