Soil analysis and interpretations

A soil sample was taken from Desmond’s farm last week. He got the results from the lab through his email this week. The analysis will help us plan the fertiliser programme to be used.

Soil sampling helps a farmer identify nutrients available and guides him on the fertiliser to be used. It is important to take soil samples after harvesting and before any other fertiliser or manure application.

Once the farmer has received the results, it is important to analyse them and develop a fertiliser programme.

Many analyses are done, including chemical, which is used to determine the content of the basic plant’s nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, organic matter, trace elements and other physical characteristics like capacity and permeability.

From the Desmond sample, the trace elements were at an optimum level, apart from boron and iron. This can easily be applied as foliar fertiliser. The amount of organic matter in the soil was also low, hence the need for addition. This can be done by using well-rotted manure before planting.

The analysis shows that the soil is deficient in organic matter, which can be increased by adding well-rotted manure.

Desmond will apply 500g of manure before planting. To ensure the organic matter is distributed evenly, the manure should be thoroughly mixed into the soil.

The manure should be obtained from a reliable source to prevent the introduction of weeds, pests and diseases to the farm.

Root development

Crops need phosphorus as one of the main nutrients for root development.

The analysis revealed that the soil has low phosphorus, necessitating its application during planting.

Phosphorus can be added before planting as a broadcast application or as a row placement in furrows, depending on the planting technique. It should be well mixed with the soil to prevent scorching the seedlings.

The analysis showed nitrogen levels are low, hence the need to apply a nitrogenous fertiliser.

The nitrogen will be top-dressed as ammonium sulphate four weeks after planting.

A side dressing method will be used, where the fertiliser is applied between rows of young plants to provide a boost during rapid growth and nutrient uptake. We will add potassium nitrate as top dressing at the bulbing stage.